Blacksburg, VA (WOAY) – After a second shutout of the season, the Hokies move on from their 38-0 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday to focus on one of their biggest competition in their schedule, #2 Clemson. ESPN College GameDay announced today that they will be hosting their pregame show live at the Virginia Tech campus at 9:00 a.m. The match up on Saturday will be one of the biggest college football games to watch this weekend and kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m
SportsSports NewsVirginia Tech
VT Recap: College GameDay comes to Blacksburg
By Paloma VillicanaSep 24, 2017, 20:58 pm57
Paloma Villicana
Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More