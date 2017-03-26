VP Pence Visits West Virginia

Advertisement



A defiant Vice President, Mike Pence says President Donald Trump’s administration is refusing to accept defeat on health care.

A day after legislation was pulled off the house floor that would have unraveled former President, Barack Obama’s health care overhaul, Pence told a gathering today in Scott Depot, West Virginia, that “We will end the Obamacare nightmare and give the American people the world class health care that they deserve.”

He told a few hundred people at a construction materials firm, Foster Supply- that Friday’s setback was a victory for the status quo in Washington, D.C., “But I promise you that victory won’t last very long.”

