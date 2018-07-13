VP Mike Pence Headed to Beckley Later This Month

BECKLEY– Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make a stop in the Mountain State later this month.

Officials confirmed to WOAY Pence will be coming to Beckley on July 26 to talk about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and how it will impact you and our state. This event is sponsored by America First Policies, a nonprofit organization. According to their website they support “key policy initiatives that will work for all citizens in our country and put America first.”

No word yet on where the event will be held or what time it will begin.

To register for the event click here.