Voters must vote at their usual precinct on School Levy, not courthouse

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Voters who are voting on the School Levy today, must vote in their usual precinct, not at the courthouse.
By Tyler BarkerFeb 09, 2019, 11:17 am0
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Voters who are voting on the School Levy today, must vote in their usual precinct, not at the courthouse.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com