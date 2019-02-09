Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Voters must vote at their usual precinct on School Levy, not courthouse

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 09, 2019, 11:17 am

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Voters who are voting on the School Levy today, must vote in their usual precinct, not at the courthouse.

 

Tyler Barker

