Voter Registration Group Aims To Help Citizens Ahead Of Primaries

LEWISBURG.,WV (WOAY) – With Lewisburg being packed with citizens from the Chocolate Festival, several volunteers used the time as a way to make sure everyone is registered to vote.

April 17th marks the cut-off date for citizens to register to vote. Volunteers today held a Voter Drive in the Greenbrier Valley Mall for anyone who is of voting age as a chance to check their registration status and also register to vote.

Throughout the drive volunteers reminded voters that their are some other tips you need to know besides your registration status.

Registration Volunteer Gregg Wingo adds, “Make sure you know what IDs you need to have there’s a series of IDs some are pictured some are none pictured.” He continued , “You can have someone vouch for you and you have to have one of those options an if not for the first time in West Virginia you will not be able to vote.”

The primaries will be taking place in May, for those who are unsure about your voting status click here.

