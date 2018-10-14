Voter registration deadline is Tuesday in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The deadline is nearing to register to vote in next month’s general election in West Virginia.

Tuesday is the last day for state residents to register if they want to vote on Nov. 6.

Residents can register online or in person at their county clerk’s offices, the secretary of state’s office, the Division of Motor Vehicles, public assistance offices, agencies serving disabled people, marriage license offices and military recruiting agencies.

Mailed applications can be sent to the county clerk or the secretary of state’s office.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs until Nov. 3. Early voting hours and locations are determined by county clerk’s offices.

Online: www.sos.wv.gov