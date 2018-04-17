Voter registration deadline arrives in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The deadline to register to vote in next month’s primary election in West Virginia has arrived.

Tuesday is the last day for state residents to register if they want to vote on May 8.

Residents can register in person at their county clerk’s offices, the secretary of state’s office, the Division of Motor Vehicles, public assistance offices, agencies serving disabled people, marriage license offices and military recruiting agencies.

Mailed applications can be sent to the county clerk or the secretary of state’s office.

Early voting begins April 25 and runs until May 5. Early voting hours and locations are determined by county clerk’s offices.

