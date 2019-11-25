Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Volunteers needed for Oak Hill’s free Thanksgiving meal

Anna SaundersBy Nov 25, 2019, 17:10 pm

82
0

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – This will be the 19th year for the Free Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal at the Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill.

The tradition started back in 2000 with St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Now, multiple churches and volunteers help to put it on every year.

Last year, they served around 2,500 meals and predict to do the same or more this year.

In order to meet that need, Lesley Taylor, the coordinator, says they still are looking for volunteers, especially for the cleanup crew.  The center serves their in-house meals, to-go boxes and car deliveries to Fayette County and to St. Andrews’ sister church in Hinton. 

“Thanksgiving Day, it will be very crazy, but there are very few moments that I get to step back and look and this area is filled with people, people that came to help other people and everybody works together as a team and it’s a really good feeling to know that we are giving back to our community,” Taylor said. 

If you or a group are interested in being volunteers on Thanksgiving, you can show up the day of or call the Lewis Center at (304) 469-3313. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

