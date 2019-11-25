Volunteers needed for Oak Hill’s free Thanksgiving meal

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – This will be the 19th year for the Free Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal at the Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill.

The tradition started back in 2000 with St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Now, multiple churches and volunteers help to put it on every year.

Last year, they served around 2,500 meals and predict to do the same or more this year.

In order to meet that need, Lesley Taylor, the coordinator, says they still are looking for volunteers, especially for the cleanup crew. The center serves their in-house meals, to-go boxes and car deliveries to Fayette County and to St. Andrews’ sister church in Hinton.

“Thanksgiving Day, it will be very crazy, but there are very few moments that I get to step back and look and this area is filled with people, people that came to help other people and everybody works together as a team and it’s a really good feeling to know that we are giving back to our community,” Taylor said.

If you or a group are interested in being volunteers on Thanksgiving, you can show up the day of or call the Lewis Center at (304) 469-3313.