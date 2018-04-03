Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Volunteers Needed for Greenbrier Classic

Rachel AyersBy Apr 03, 2018, 14:27 pm

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS– Registration is now open to be a volunteer for this year’s Greenbrier Classic.

More than 2,000 volunteers are needed for this year’s event. Opportunities range from player transportation, walking scorers, caddie support and much more.

This year’s volunteer package consists of an official tournament golf shirt and outerwear piece, choice of an official tournament hat or visor, volunteer credential that allows access to the tournament for all seven days, The Greenbrier Classic commemorative volunteer pin, meal voucher for each shift you work, and more including golf and discounted room nights depending on the number of shifts you work. The volunteer package costs $85.

To register to volunteer visit greenbrierclassic.com/volunteers/registration.

Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

