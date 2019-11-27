Volunteers make Thanksgiving treats for shelter dogs

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Anna SaundersBy Nov 27, 2019, 16:35 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Us humans won’t be the only ones enjoying Thanksgiving tomorrow. 

A group of volunteers got together at the Raleigh County Humane Society to make Thanksgiving treats for the dogs to enjoy on Thanksgiving. 

“We’re filling these Kong’s that were donated with peanut butter and a canned Thanksgiving dog feast and they get this little nugget of biscuit on top and then we freeze it, so all day tomorrow, they get to snack on their own frozen treat,” front desk receptionist Jessica Stegmeir said. 

The animal shelter also had a program going on where they sent animals home to foster through the holiday and then people can bring them back on Friday. They will be doing the same thing for Christmas. 

