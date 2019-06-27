Volunteers Help Homeowners with Projects

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WOAY) – Volunteers with the Baptist General Association of Virginia scattered across the state this week to help homeowners in need.

“I’m glad that there are still good people in the world,” said Kristi Lawson.

Some volunteers, like the group at Kristi Lawson’s house, ventured across the state line into West Virginia to help others and share the gospel.

The volunteers replaced her family’s roof, put up siding and built a deck for them. Lawson was concerned about her young children’s safety before the deck was built, as they were exposed to a steep, concrete cliff near where they like to ride their bikes.

The volunteers met their families on Monday and worked throughout the week. Friday is their last day in the area before heading back to their hometowns.

