Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Volunteers Help Homeowners with Projects
By Kassie SimmonsJun 27, 2019, 17:21 pm
21
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WOAY) – Volunteers with the Baptist General Association of Virginia scattered across the state this week to help homeowners in need.
“I’m glad that there are still good people in the world,” said Kristi Lawson.
Some volunteers, like the group at Kristi Lawson’s house, ventured across the state line into West Virginia to help others and share the gospel.
The volunteers replaced her family’s roof, put up siding and built a deck for them. Lawson was concerned about her young children’s safety before the deck was built, as they were exposed to a steep, concrete cliff near where they like to ride their bikes.
The volunteers met their families on Monday and worked throughout the week. Friday is their last day in the area before heading back to their hometowns.
Watch the video for the full story.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.