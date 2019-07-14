Volunteers Help Clean Up the Historic Mt. Hope Municipal Stadium

MT. HOPE, W.Va (WOAY) – On Saturday night, Preserve West Virginia AmeriCorps partnered with the Mount Hope Historic Landmarks Commission and iHeart Church to lead a cleanup at the Mt. Hope Municipal Stadium.

Carrie Kidd is a Preserve West Virginia AmeriCorps Member serving out of Fayette County and serving in her hometown.

“My dad, he moved into the area in 1946 and started a business here. He was a longtime businessman, and I’m his daughter,” Kidd laughed. “So I was kind of raised in Mt. Hope. After going to college and seeing how I could actually use my degree in my hometown, then I decided to come back home and make some improvements and see a better quality of life for everyone here.”

One of the ways she is doing that is by leading cleanups throughout Mt. Hope. On Saturday night, volunteers cleaned the locker rooms, the concession stand, the bathrooms and cleared the bleachers. Although the field is no longer used for high school sports following the closure of Mt. Hope High School, the stadium is still a staple in the community.

“It’s been a big part of the community just through different types of festivals and fairs and we want to continue to see that happen in our community and so to do that, we’ve just got to start small sometimes and that’s why we’re out here this evening,” Kidd said.

The Mount Hope Historic Landmarks Commission wants to restore different parts of the area including the stadium which was one of the reasons why the cleanup was held. iHeart Church was also there to lend a helping hand in the efforts.

” I think you know, you value something, you take care of it. I think being able to come out and give so much back to our community and the kids,” iHeart Church member Laura Lucas said. “Even if none of us are from Mt. Hope and this is not even our community, if we can give back to it, I mean, a neighbor’s a neighbor no matter what.”

The Mt. Hope Youth Football League starts Monday, so they have the field and facilities cleaned up and ready for them.