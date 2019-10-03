Voluntary water restrictions in effect for some towns in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Richwood Water Department & Fenwick Mountain Public Service District has determined that a water shortage exists in their water supply due to drought conditions and extremely low water in the North Fork of the Cherry.

The Richwood Water Department is operating off of its emergency source, Summit Lake, and this is a limited resource. As a result, voluntary water use restrictions are in effect immediately, and are applicable to all users of the Richwood water system, including Fenwick Mountain PSD customers, until further notice.

This is only a measure to reduce overall excessive water usage until we have significant rainfall and the rivers return to a normal stage and the use of lake water is decreased.

Only essential outdoor water uses are allowed