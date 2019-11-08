Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News High School Volleyball Sectional Tournaments Complete
High SchoolSportsSports News

Volleyball Sectional Tournaments Complete

Matt DigbyBy Nov 08, 2019, 00:27 am

1
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship between Woodrow Wilson & Greenbrier East!

The two squads advanced to this stage following sectional wins against Riverside and Princeton, and would play a close title match throughout the night. Woodrow Wilson established early momentum, winning the opening game 25-22. Greenbrier East responded by taking a lead in Game 2, hanging on to win by the same 25-22 score. The third and fourth games would also be close, but the Lady Flying Eagles won both to repeat as sectional champions. Both the Lady Flying Eagles and Lady Spartans advance to regional play Saturday in Beckley.

In Class A Region 3 Section 2, Greenbrier West repeated as sectional champions in five games against Greater Beckley Christian. Both teams will head to Charleston Catholic Saturday for regionals, looking to return to the state tournament. The Class AA Region 3 tournament will feature Independence, Liberty, Shady Spring, and PikeView.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X