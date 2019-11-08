Volleyball Sectional Tournaments Complete

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship between Woodrow Wilson & Greenbrier East!

The two squads advanced to this stage following sectional wins against Riverside and Princeton, and would play a close title match throughout the night. Woodrow Wilson established early momentum, winning the opening game 25-22. Greenbrier East responded by taking a lead in Game 2, hanging on to win by the same 25-22 score. The third and fourth games would also be close, but the Lady Flying Eagles won both to repeat as sectional champions. Both the Lady Flying Eagles and Lady Spartans advance to regional play Saturday in Beckley.

In Class A Region 3 Section 2, Greenbrier West repeated as sectional champions in five games against Greater Beckley Christian. Both teams will head to Charleston Catholic Saturday for regionals, looking to return to the state tournament. The Class AA Region 3 tournament will feature Independence, Liberty, Shady Spring, and PikeView.