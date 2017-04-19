    •
    Rachel Ayers Apr 19, 2017

    Local residents are invited to form teams to play volleyball on Saturday, April 22 at 9am during Volleyball 4 Autism at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley.

    New River Community and Technical College instructor of social services, Dr. Kelli White started Volleyball 4 Autism eight years ago to help provide more families with access to diagnostic services through autism health.
    Volleyball 4 Autism is a culmination of what Browning social services club students have learned. They’re able to plan and organize, write grants and follow up with donors.

    Registration for teams of up to eight is $150 at the door. The 2017 event will have two divisions, one for those who play regularly and one for those with less experience.

