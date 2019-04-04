Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Volk nominated for US District Court post in West Virginia
NewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

Volk nominated for US District Court post in West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 04, 2019, 11:23 am

37
0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Frank W. Volk as a U.S. District Court judge in West Virginia’s southern district.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says in a news release she recommended Volk and he “has demonstrated his commitment to treating litigants fairly and upholding the rule of law through his years of service to our federal courts.”

Volk is a Morgantown native and currently is chief judge for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the southern district. He earned a degree from the West Virginia University College of Law.

The nomination must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Previous PostEx-water plant owner admits discharging sewage into Potomac
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X