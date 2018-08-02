Visiting police one state at a time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- One aspiring State Trooper is driving around the country to visit each police station.

Brett Holbrook is not a typical State Trooper as he is only ten years old.

On Wednesday, Brett made a special stop in the beautiful mountain state at the State Police Headquarters in Charleston.

According to Metro News, Brett has visited twelve states so far with West Virginia being his latest stop.

Brett and his mom have been traveling via car and are back on the road to the next destination.