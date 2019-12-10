Visit Southern West Virginia hires new Marketing Director

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) — Visit Southern West Virginia, is pleased to announce that Sam Brackenrich has joined the organization as Marketing Director.

“Sam is a welcome addition to our team,” said VSWV’s Executive Director, Lisa Strader. “He has the experience, and more importantly, the passion needed to help us promote our region and West Virginia in a positive way.” “I’m enthusiastic about this opportunity with Visit Southern West Virginia, which will allow me to represent our nine-county region and work alongside our partners,” Brackenrich said. “Growing up in a small town has given me an appreciation and understanding of how important tourism is and what it does for our communities. It has always been my goal to promote West Virginia, Southern West Virginia in particular, to those unaware of what all we have to offer, and I’m looking forward to doing that in my new position.”

A West Virginia native, Brackenrich grew up on the Eastern Fayette and Western Greenbrier County line. He has been a resident of Raleigh County for 12 years. Brackenrich is an 18-year tourism industry veteran. He is a graduate of Meadow Bridge High School with a Certification of Hospitality from The Greenbrier and Certified Travel Industry Specialist designation from the American Bus Association. Prior to his position with Visit Southern West Virginia, Brackenrich worked at The Greenbrier, The Resort at Glade Springs, Country Inn & Suites and Mountaineer Conference Center.

About Visit Southern West Virginia As the official sales and marketing organization of Southern West Virginia, Visit Southern West Virginia’s mission is to promote the region as a visitor-friendly travel destination. Visit Southern West Virginia promotes 9 counties, including Raleigh, Mercer, Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, McDowell, Nicholas, Wyoming, and Summers. For more information, visit www.visitwv.com.