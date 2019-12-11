Visit Southern West Virginia hires new marketing director

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Visit Southern West Virginia announced that Sam Brackenrich has joined the organization as its new marketing director.

“Sam is a welcome addition to our team,” said executive director Lisa Strader. “He has the experience, and more importantly, the passion needed to help us promote our region and West Virginia in a positive way.”

A West Virginia native, Brackenrich grew up on the Fayette and Greenbrier County line. He has been a resident of Raleigh County for 12 years. Brackenrich is an 18-year tourism industry veteran. He is a graduate of Meadow Bridge High School with a Certification of Hospitality from The Greenbrier and Certified Travel Industry Specialist designation from the American Bus Association.

Brackenrich has worked at The Greenbrier, The Resort at Glade Springs, Country Inn & Suites and Mountaineer Conference Center.

“I’m enthusiastic about this opportunity with Visit Southern West Virginia, which will allow me to represent our nine-county region and work alongside our partners,” Brackenrich said. “Growing up in a small town has given me an appreciation and understanding of how important tourism is and what it does for our communities.”