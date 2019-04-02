Visit Southern West Virginia Announces New Executive Director

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) — Visit Southern West Virginia is excited to announce that Lisa Strader has been named Executive Director. Lisa has been working in the tourism industry in West Virginia for over 27 years and has spent the last 13 years with Visit Southern West Virginia. She has held several positions with the organization, including roles in marketing, digital media and public relations. Lisa is passionate and dedicated to promoting the 9-county region of Southern West Virginia and is excited to step into this new role as Executive Director.

“Lisa has been an incredible asset to Visit Southern West Virginia over the last 13 years. She has helped grow the organization into an award-winning brand and we are thrilled to have her step into the executive director role,” said Joe Brouse, chairman of Visit Southern West Virginia.

About Visit Southern West Virginia

Visit Southern West Virginia is a convention and visitors bureau representing nine counties in southern West Virginia: Raleigh, Mercer, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming, McDowell, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier. Tourism in our 9 southern counties generates $636 million in direct visitor spending, $207.4 million in earning from tourist trades, 7,230 tourism-related jobs and $54 million in state and local taxes. Visit Southern West Virginia is committed to drawing people from all over to our little corner of the world. Contact Visit Southern West Virginia for all your travel planning needs at www.visitwv.com or 1-800-847-4898.