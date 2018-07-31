Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Virtual Medical School Fair
By Daniella HankeyJul 31, 2018, 11:24 am
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia School Of Osteopathic Medicine will be hosting a virtual medical school fair.
The school faculty, students and admissions counselors will be available to answer any questions you may have.
The virtual school fair will take place (tomorrow) Wednesday, Aug. 1st from 6-9 p.m.
Below is a schedule of events:
6-6:45 p.m. — Speak with faculty to learn about the WVSOM curriculum.
7-7:45 p.m. — Hear from current students on what it is like to be a student at WVSOM. Learn what the first year of medical school is really like.
8-8:45 p.m. — Admissions counselors will be available to answer questions about the application process, requirements, letters of recommendation, shadowing and much more.
To log onto the virtual fair you can visit: https://www.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId=636d1655-db4b-4904-84f3-a8d801120355
