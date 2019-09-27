Virginia Woman Save Squirrels in Danger

PULASKI, Va. (WOAY) – Police are praising a “squirrel whisperer” who says a squirrel tugged at her leg and led her down a trial to help it’s injured baby.

Pulaski police said on their Facebook page that officers got a call from a woman last Friday . Tia Powell told them a squirrel approached her on a trail, blocked her path and led her to the baby squirrel with an injured leg.

Powell told police that when she tried to walk away, the squirrel tugged on her pants leg. That’s when she realized a cat was ready to attack, so she called police and a friend.

Responding officers found the squirrels sitting with the two women, who got them back in their tree.