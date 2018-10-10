Search
Virginia town's law: Trick-or-treaters must be under 12 or be subject to arrest

Daniella Hankey Oct 10, 2018

(ABC)- A town in Virginia has an age limit on trick-or-treaters so strict that it could result in jail time.

According to https://hrscene.com/community/local-trick-or-treat-times-laws-and-guidelines/ , in the City of Chesapeake, trick or treat hours are from 6-8 p.m. on October 31 for children 12 and under.

 

According to the City of Chesapeake, police will focus on making sure the evening is safe for everyone, not actively seeking out violations of the time or age limits.

 

For example, a thirteen year old safely trick or treating with a younger sibling is not going to have any issues; that same child taking pumpkins from porches and smashing them in the street more likely will.

 

City Code 46-8 says the following:
(a) If any person over the age of 12 years shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever, he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $25.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than six months or both.
(b) If any person shall engage in the activity commonly known as “trick or treat” or any other activity of similar character or nature under any name whatsoever after 8:00 p.m., he or she shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and shall be punished by a fine of not less than $10.00 nor more than $100.00 or by confinement in jail for not more than 30 days or both.

 

