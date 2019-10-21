Virginia Tech Wins in ACC’s Longest Game Ever

Blacksburg, VA (WOAY) – Virginia Tech made history on Saturday for playing in the ACC’s longest game ever. Luckily for the Hokies, they took a 43 to 41 win from the six overtime football marathon.

Saturday’s game involved new NCAA overtime rules. After four overtimes, Virginia Tech and North Carolina were forced to attempt two-point conversions. Neither team could convert in the fifth overtime, but Quincy Patterson’s conversion in the sixth overtime was the difference after a key defensive stop.

Virginia Tech improves to 5-2 overall and will face No. 8 Notre Dame on the road next Saturday afternoon.