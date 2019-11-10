Virginia Tech Honors Bud Foster With Upset Over Wake Forest

BLACKSBURG, VA (WOAY) – Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster was carried off the field at Lane Stadium after the Hokies 36 to 17 win over No. 22 Wake Forest.

The Hokies coach was honored on Saturday and his team capped off the special day with a win.

The game went back and forth, but eventually, the Virginia Tech offense found it’s groove to score 30 points in the second half. Deshawn McClease led the way with two rushing touchdowns. Hendon Hooker and James Mitchell also scored a touchdown apiece from the ground.

Virginia Tech improves to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the ACC.

Check out our highlights from Saturday’s game and hear from Foster and Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente in the post-game press conference.