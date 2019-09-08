Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Virginia Tech Defeats Old Dominion for First Win of Season

Kassie SimmonsBy Sep 08, 2019, 01:06 am

Blacksburg, VA (WOAY) – This week was like a “circus,” according to Hokies head coach Justin Fuente. Virginia Tech welcomed Old Dominion for its home opener on Saturday at noon. The matchup was a chance for Virginia Tech to avenge its shocking loss that came last year to Old Dominion in which the Monarchs beat the No. 13 Hokies 49 to 35.

Yet, Fuente stressed to his team that they’re a new team in a new year. That attitude propelled Virginia Tech to its first win of the season as they beat Old Dominion 31 to 17.

Check out highlights from the game above.

X