Virginia State Police Looking For Critically Missing Man

VIRGINIA – The Virginia State Police has issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Martinsville Police Department on Aug. 1, 2018, at 4:35 p.m. The Martinsville Police Department is looking for John Alee Wimbush, an 88-year-old, black male, height 5’ 06”, weight 176 lbs, with brown eyes, and black/gray hair.

He was last seen wearing, a blue shirt, jacket and blue jeans. He also uses a cane to walk. He is believed to have been abducted and in danger. He was last seen on Aug. 1, 2018, at 10:28 a.m. on Forest Street in Martinsville, Virginia.