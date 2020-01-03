Virginia State Police asks for tips on I-77 shooting

BLAND COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – A Tazewell County man is being treated for serious injuries after being shot at while traveling on Interstate 77 Friday morning.

At 5:27 a.m., the 40-year-old was driving north on I-77 when a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up beside his vehicle near the 63 mile marker in Bland County. Someone inside the Pontiac van shot at and struck the driver. The van then continued north on I-77 towards West Virginia.

The victim pulled over and called 911. He is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries at Wytheville Community Hospital.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating the incident.