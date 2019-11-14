Virginia pastor acquitted in West Virginia sex abuse case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A Virginia pastor has been acquitted of charges that he sexually abused a girl under the age of 12 in West Virginia.

The Exponent Telegram reports a jury on Wednesday found 77-year-old Daniel Houston Shafer of Elk Creek, Virginia, not guilty of first-degree sexual abuse.

Harrison County Detective Sgt. Zach Mealey had said Shafer was accused of inappropriately touching a girl while visiting in 2018.

Shafer’s attorney, Tom Dyer, questioned the reliability of the accuser during the two-day trial. Dyer says Shafer and his family feel vindicated and that there is a great sense of relief that itâ€™s all over.

Shafer is listed as the pastor of Highway for the Remnant Ministries Inc. on the church’s website.

