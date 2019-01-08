Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Virginia governor, lawmakers back tolls for I-81 upgrades

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 08, 2019, 13:06 pm

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and Republican lawmakers are tentatively backing a plan to add tolls to I-81 in western Virginia that could cost as much as $50 for trucks and $25 for cars to use the entire 325-mile highway.

Northam and lawmakers said at a Tuesday news conference that the interstate is in critical need of about $2 billion in upgrades to improve safety and traffic flow.

They said they support a plan advanced by the Commonwealth Transportation Board to add tolls and would allow commuters to buy an annual pass, projected to be about $30.

Northam and lawmakers said they were open to discussing other funding options, like tax increases. But they said they wanted to finalize a funding source during this year’s legislative session.

