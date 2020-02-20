Virginia fugitive captured in Florida

PORT ORANGE, FL (WOAY) – A Tazewell County fugitive was recently captured by authorities in Florida.

Joshua Keen has been a wanted fugitive since March 2019 after escaping from authorities while at Clinch Valley Medical Center. He was later spotted in McDowell and Greenbrier counties and believed to be headed to Covington, Virginia.

Keen was captured by the Port Orange Police Department in Florida. He is being held until extradition can be scheduled.

The Richlands Police Department thanks the law enforcement agencies that assisted in his capture.

