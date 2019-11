SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – Christmas arrived early this year at Uptown Downtown. The store had its open house of all things vintage for the holidays.

Owner and Vintage curator Lena Belcher says that the open house allows people to start shopping before they have a ton of other things to do.

Everything from Christmas trees to ornaments is available for purchase. If you missed the open house rest assured you can go visit the store throughout the holiday season.