Villanova Wins Men’s Basketball National Championship

WOAY – Villanova has won its second national championship in three years after defeating Michigan 79-62 Monday night in San Antonio.

The Wildcats have all six NCAA Tournament games by at least 12 points, weathering an early storm from the Wolverines to take a 37-28 lead into halftime. Their momentum continued in the second half, as Donte DiVicenzo scored 31 points off the bench to win most outstanding player honors.

Villanova beat West Virginia 90-78 in the Sweet 16 last week; this is the second straight year that the team to beat the Mountaineers advanced to the national title game, after Gonzaga did so last year.

With the Wildcats’ win, there is a tie for first place in the 2018 WOAY Bracket Challenge, and both entries will be receiving a prize. Thanks to all who entered this year’s contest!

