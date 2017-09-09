WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home Sports Video: Richwood @ Fayetteville
SportsSports News

Video: Richwood @ Fayetteville

Paloma VillicanaBy Sep 09, 2017, 00:56 am

48
0
Advertisement

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Here is a look at week three highlights from match up, Richwood vs. Fayetteville.

Comments

comments

Previous PostVideo: Meadow Bridge @ Midland Trail
Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives