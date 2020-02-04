VIDEO: Beckley Police need your help identifying a man in connection to a burglary

Tyler Barker
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying a man in connection to a burglary.

The Beckley Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the individual depicted in a video in connection with a burglary that was reported to the Beckley Police Department on January 27, 2020, at 1:21 p.m. and occurred on January 27, 2020, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Fayette Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1727.

