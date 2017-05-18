Victim Identified in Deadly Hit and Run

Advertisement



WARDELL, VA– Michael Lee Dennis, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today that the cyclist killed in a hit and run incident occurring sometime after midnight in the early morning hours of May 18, 2017 in Wardell, Virginia has been identified.

DAVID EARL CHRISTENSEN, age 54, of Burley, Idaho was killed as the result of being struck by a motor vehicle which immediately fled the scene. Mr. Christensen was cycling through the area on his way to Charlottesville, Virginia to join his wife who was waiting on his arrival. He was travelling northbound on Route 19 approximately 2 miles south from the Virginia State Police Headquarters in the Wardell section of Tazewell County, Virginia.

***Law Enforcement is asking for assistance from anyone who may have information regarding this incident. A preliminary investigation has determined the suspect’s vehicle is a Ford F250 or larger truck, manufactured between 2011 and 2016. This vehicle should exhibit noticeable damage to the front, passenger side of the vehicle and possible damage to other areas of the vehicle.***

Anyone that has any information regarding this investigation please contact the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131.

