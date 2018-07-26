Local NewsNewsWatchPoliticsState
Vice President Pence will be speaking in Wheeling
By Daniella HankeyJul 26, 2018, 10:28 am
9
WHEELING, WV (AP)- Vice President Mike Pence is making a stop in West Virginia to speak at a public event and later attend a private fundraiser.
The Intelligencer in Wheeling said America First Policies is sponsoring the free public event, where Pence is to speak following a panel discussion on the federal tax overhaul.
The event is being held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Oglebay Park’s Wilson Lodge in Wheeling.
State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will speak after the discussion and introduce Gov. Jim Justice. America First Policies spokeswoman Erin Montgomery said Justice will then introduce Pence.
Pence also is expected at a private fundraiser for Morrisey’s U.S. Senate campaign sponsored by Murray Energy CEO and President Robert E. Murray.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-