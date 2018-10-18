Search
Vice President Pence to stump for Morrisey in West Virginia

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 18, 2018, 04:20 am

BRIDGEPORT, WV (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is attending a rally this weekend for Republican U.S. Senate nominee Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia.

Morrisey’s campaign says in a statement the rally will be held in Bridgeport on Saturday evening at the Engine and Airframe Solutions Worldwide facility at the North Central West Virginia Airport.

The event is open to the public.

Pence attended a rally and private fundraiser for Morrisey in Wheeling in July. President Donald Trump held rallies for Morrisey in the past two months in Charleston and Wheeling.

Morrisey, who is West Virginia’s attorney general, faces Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin in the Nov. 6 election.

Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

