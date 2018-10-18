Vice President Pence to stump for Morrisey in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, WV (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is attending a rally this weekend for Republican U.S. Senate nominee Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia.

Morrisey’s campaign says in a statement the rally will be held in Bridgeport on Saturday evening at the Engine and Airframe Solutions Worldwide facility at the North Central West Virginia Airport.

The event is open to the public.

Pence attended a rally and private fundraiser for Morrisey in Wheeling in July. President Donald Trump held rallies for Morrisey in the past two months in Charleston and Wheeling.

Morrisey, who is West Virginia’s attorney general, faces Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin in the Nov. 6 election.