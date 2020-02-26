Vibrancy researchers optimistic about the future of Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau held a luncheon on Wednesday to present data collected by Streetsense for a destination vibrancy study.

The CVB has developed a partnership with the strategy firm to see areas of weakness and strength and get recommendations on how to move forward when it comes to tourism.

Streetsense found in their own research and in talking to local people that there could be improvement when it comes to things like diversity and infrastructure but both the CVB and Streetsense are confident in the future of the area.

“There’s an assessment of what the market potential is, especially when you combine that in terms of the lack of awareness,” Executive Director of Destination Travel and Tourism Ralph Thompson said. “If you raise awareness and how you bring that together with where the young folks are going if they grow older, this is a perfect place.”

“People come here to experience The Greenbrier, to golf, to take on the spa and all the wonderful things that are there but then they also come into our small towns,” Greenbrier County CVB Executive Director Kara Dense added.

The CVB invited elected officials and others involved in the community to attend.