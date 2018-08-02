Via social media, Governor Justice says Jenkins may run for Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- A new picture released on social media, shows that representative Evan Jenkins may run for the Supreme Court open seat.

The seat opened when Menis Ketchum resigned last month according to the Charleston Gazette, but Governor Jim Justice took to Facebook last night making the announcement.

Justice posted saying quote, “Today I met with Evan Jenkins, and he told me he is considering running for the West Virginia supreme court. we need people with honesty and integrity to restore trust to the court!”

WOAY will continue to update viewers with any information we receive on this story.