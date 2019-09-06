Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local News
Local News

Vets Making Music At Beckley VA Medical Center

Charistin ClarkBy Sep 06, 2019, 18:14 pm

4
0

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- The Beckley VA Medical Center was a little louder and more musically in tune today, thanks to our Veterans.

A group of Veterans joined musical forces today and hosted a jam session in the Adult Daycare Health Center. These Veterans have learned how to play a variety of instruments through the non-profit organization, Guitars 4 Vets.

“People want to learn how to play music and sing along, all that kind of stuff. It brings people together. Us Veterans need to be together. We’ve been separated by so many different things, but this one thing we have common,” said Gary Bulen, a proud Veteran.

Guitars 4 Vets has a wait list of more than 20 people, so the Beckley VA Medical Center is hoping to recruit more instructors for this jammin’ program.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email me at cclark@woay.com

