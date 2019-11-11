Veterans Support Group dedicates new wall and war memorial in Oceana

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – There were Veterans Day festivities and ceremonies all over the region but the one that happened in Oceana on Monday was extra special. It was a dedication ceremony for the new Veterans Wall and Wyoming County War Memorial.

What started as a vision from Army Veteran Denny Lester and the rest of the Veterans Support Group became a beautiful reality.

“Last year on Veterans Day, we had cut out what we wanted and after the parade we sat them here and within one year, this community and the people has made this all possible for us to get this,” Lester said.

One of those people was Governor Jim Justice who gave the $26,000 needed to complete the new wall and memorial.

“We need to appreciate these people because they’ve given us all in every way and everything we have we owe to them,” Governor Justice said.

Justice was among many speakers at the dedication ceremony that had quite the turnout from the community.

All were there to pay respects and see the stone slabs that read the names of Wyoming County soldiers from each war who were killed in action.

Behind those slabs stands the Veterans Wall where any discharged veteran from anywhere and any war can have a brick put up in their honor.

“After I’m gone my grandchildren will be able to come and say, ‘This is my grandfather.’ This wall will be here forever. Just like the Vietnam Wall, you touch this wall, and this wall will touch you back,” Lester said.

And forever it will sit on the side of Route 10 paying tribute to all who have served and those in Wyoming County who paid the ultimate price.