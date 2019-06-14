Veterans Perform Ceremony to Retire Four American Flags

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Flag Day is a commonly forgotten holiday, but veterans performed a touching ceremony this morning that reminded many what the holiday is all about.

“You know, the flag stands for freedom, and many of our men and women [that served this nation] have died,” said Ellis Vest, the adjutant for American Legion Post 32. “We want to pay proper respect to our [flag.]”

In the ceremony, the first and second vice commanders present the flags to the post commander. After they are officially determined unserviceable, the retirement process begins. They play “Taps” on the bugle and the flag is placed into the fire. Within seconds, the Star Spangled Banner is gone.

