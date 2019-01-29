Veterans need drivers for hospital trips

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A service that provides free rides for veterans to get medical care at the VA Hospital in Beckley is short on volunteer drivers.

The need for trips is high. With a high population of veterans in the area coupled with an older population, the trips are crucial for those needing VA medical care according to Director Stacy Vasquez.

“Nothing more full filling than being able to serve and listen to veterans stories. Some veterans have the most amazing stories and being in a car with them you will learn so many things. What has to happen in our national history and I don’t know of any greater way to give back them. Saying thank you to a veteran you will take action shows them that you appreciate them,” said Stacy Vasquez, Beckley VA Director

If you’re a veteran or a non-veteran and want to volunteer your time contact the Beckley VA Hospital for more information.