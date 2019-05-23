Veterans Make Annual Stop in Southern West Virginia

RAINELLE, W.Va. (WOAY) – Citizens of Rainelle continued the long-standing tradition of welcoming a gang of bikers into their community on Thursday.

About 600 bikers stopped in the small city to meet with kids and share a meal with the Rainelle community. The tradition began 30 years ago when the caravan took an alternate route to avoid tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike. When the city of Rainelle heard they were coming, they gathered on the streets to welcome the visitors.

“When they came off the hill and into town, they thought they were interrupting a parade,” said Navy veteran Ken Ward. “They didn’t realize that the townspeople had set up the parade for them.”

The bikers make the trip every year to see the war memorials in Washington D.C. One biker shared that he rides to remember those who were taken as prisoners of war.

