Very unique looking man arrested for sending more than 100 explicit pictures to a minor according to police
Very unique looking man arrested for sending more than 100 explicit pictures to a minor according to police

Scott PickeyBy Jul 07, 2017, 13:26 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (BY: CARRIE HODOUSEK, WV METRONEWS) — Charleston police arrested a man Friday morning after they say he allegedly sent more than 100 explicit photos to a minor.

Tyler Holstein, 23, was charged with dozens of counts for soliciting a minor for sexual activity and obscene communication in Mason and Roane counties.

Police said Holstein was taken into custody at the Red Roof Inn in Kanawha City after he allegedly tried to lure a teenage girl to the hotel to have sex with him.

