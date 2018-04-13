FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Vehicle Rolls Over A Hill In Fayette County Sending One To The Hospital
By Tyler BarkerApr 13, 2018, 16:45 pm
EAGLE, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident near Montgomery in Fayette County.
Officials tell WOAY that around 4:06 pm Friday afternoon a car rolled over a hill.
One person was transported to Montgomery General Hosptial.
The cause of the accident and the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.