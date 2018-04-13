Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Vehicle Rolls Over A Hill In Fayette County Sending One To The Hospital

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 13, 2018, 16:45 pm

EAGLE, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident near Montgomery in Fayette County.

Officials tell WOAY that around 4:06 pm Friday afternoon a car rolled over a hill.

One person was transported to Montgomery General Hosptial.

The cause of the accident and the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

 

Tyler Barker

