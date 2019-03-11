Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Vehicle fully engulfed in flames temporarily shuts down two lanes on I-77
By Tyler BarkerMar 10, 2019, 20:31 pm
41
RALEIGH COUNTY (WOAY)- A vehicle fire temporarily shuts down two lanes on I-77.
Raleigh County Dispatch tells NewsWatch it got a call at 8:18 p.m. Sunday that a car was fully engulfed in flames on I-77 northbound near mile marker 26.
There were no injuries reported at the scene.
As of 9:15 p.m. both lanes were cleared.
Ghent EMS and Ghent Fire Department responded to the scene.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com