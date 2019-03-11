Vehicle fully engulfed in flames temporarily shuts down two lanes on I-77

RALEIGH COUNTY (WOAY)- A vehicle fire temporarily shuts down two lanes on I-77.

Raleigh County Dispatch tells NewsWatch it got a call at 8:18 p.m. Sunday that a car was fully engulfed in flames on I-77 northbound near mile marker 26.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

As of 9:15 p.m. both lanes were cleared.

Ghent EMS and Ghent Fire Department responded to the scene.