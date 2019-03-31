FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Vehicle Fire Shuts Down Parts Of I-77
By Tyler BarkerMar 31, 2019, 19:06 pm
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A vehicle fire shuts down one lane of I-77 northbound.
An SUV caught on fire at mm 25 on I-77 northbound. One lane is shut down as crews clear the scene.
Emergency officials are on scene and it’s unknown how long the Interstate will be shut down.
