Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Vehicle Fire Shuts Down Parts Of I-77
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Vehicle Fire Shuts Down Parts Of I-77

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 31, 2019, 19:06 pm

26
0

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A vehicle fire shuts down one lane of I-77 northbound.

An SUV caught on fire at mm 25 on I-77 northbound. One lane is shut down as crews clear the scene.

Emergency officials are on scene and it’s unknown how long the Interstate will be shut down.

Previous PostGino's Top Five Plays of the Week: March 31
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X