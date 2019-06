RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Traffic is down to one lane on parts of I-64 after a vehicle fire.

A car reportedly caught on fire on I-64 at mile marker 129. Dispatchers say they got the call around 6:30 P.M.

Currently, traffic is down to one lane on the westbound lanes while crews investigate the scene.

Dispatchers said, there were no injuries from this single vehicle incident.

Newswatch we’ll keep you posted if more details become available.